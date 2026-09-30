WPTV connects with Jupiter Fire Rescue ahead of Oct. 1 launch

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Fire Chief Darrel Donatto is confident his department is ready to take over fire rescue services from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

"Day 1. October 1, 2026. Let's go," Donatto said told WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass.

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Jupiter Fire Rescue will begin service on Oct. 1, replacing Palm Beach County Fire Rescue in the town.

Donatto addressed critics who have raised concerns about whether a start-up fire department can hire and retain seasoned staff.

"I love those critics to show up, because I take it as a challenge to use action to prove Jupiter Fire Rescue is ready to provide exceptional service on Oct. 1," Donatto said.

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Donatto also said he looks forward to the initial calls and the opportunity to deliver personalized service.

Glass covers the Jupiter area for WPTV. Reach out to her for story ideas about the Jupiter community.