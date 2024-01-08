Jupiter hires first fire chief; led Town of Palm Beach's department

JUPITER, Fla. — The Town of Jupiter has named its first fire chief, a firefighter with nearly 43 years of experience, including running the Town of Palm Beach's fire and emergency management agency.

Darrel Donatto, 60, will assume his position in the Jupiter Fire Rescue Department on Jan. 29, and be tasked with creating its first fire department, including hiring personnel and building two stations, with service to begin on Oct. 1, 2026. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue will continue to provide services, including from three fire stations in the town. One of those will be transferred to Jupiter, 3550 Military Trail, and the county has denied Jupiter's request to transfer the building at Burt Reynolds Park.

“As we continue on the historic journey of establishing Jupiter’s first-ever fire department, the significance of hiring someone with Darrel’s commitment to excellence and extensive experience cannot be emphasized enough,” Town Manager Frank Kitzerow in announcing the hire. “His commitment to service and expertise in building a world-class fire department as well as the relationships he has throughout the state of Florida will benefit our Town, residents, businesses and visitors as we establish the department and begin to provide service on October 1, 2026.”

Earlier, Donatto announced he was retiring from Town of Palm Beach and his final day will be Jan. 26 — a day after his 61st birthday.

"I am honored to be here today as the first fire chief in the town of Jupiter's Fire Rescue Department," Donatto said in a message posted on YouTube. "I look foward to bringing my 43 years of fire and emergency medical experiences to the town of Jupiter.

Donatto joins the Jupiter department after a 20-year career with the Town of Palm Beach, including the last five years as the fire rescue chief and director of emergency management.

Donatto oversaw a staff of 80 personnel spread across three fire stations.

In 2015, his leadership efforts led the Palm Beach Fire Rescue Department to achieve an ISO Class 1 rating, the highest possible rating bestowed upon a department by the Insurance Services Office in recognition of the department’s ability to protect the community it serves. This places the agency in the top 1% of fire departments in the nation.

In 2016, he was named the Florida Fire Chief’s Association Fire Chief of the Year, an honor he also received from the State of Florida, State Fire Marshall’s Office in 2017. He also earned the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs Fire Chief of the Year recognition in 2017 and has been honored with EMS Lifetime Achievement Award from the Palm Beach County EMS Providers Association.

Donatto began his career with the Town of Palm Beach as a battalion chief in 2004 and oversaw three fire stations and 24 uniformed personnel. He was promoted to division chief of Emergency Medical Services in 2008 and to deputy chief in 2011.

Before work in the Town of Palm Beach, Donatto spent 23 years with the Riviera Beach Fire Rescue Department. He began his career as a firefighter and paramedic in 1981 and also held the roles of driver engineer, lieutenant, division chief of EMS and deputy fire chief.

Donatto holds a Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University and a Bachelors in Organizational Leadership from Mountain State University, in addition to associate degrees in Emergency Medical Services and Fire Science Technology from Palm Beach State College.

Jupiter's council has approved purchases worth $7.5 million for four fire trucks and ambulances. The plan is to fill 93 staff positions.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the contract for its services cost Jupiter $25.8 million in 2023, which is a 22.8% increase from 2022.

A consultant said the town would save $68 million over eight years .

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue also has a station at 322 N. Central Blvd and one in unincorporated Jupiter Farms at 12015 W. Indiantown Road.

