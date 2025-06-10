Jupiter's new fire rescue department will start Oct. 1, 2026

JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV is following the tense transition as Jupiter maps out a plan to start its own fire department.

It's an issue we've been covering since the town voted nearly two years ago to stop using Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Jupiter's new fire department will start Oct. 1, 2026

A unanimous vote Tuesday by the Palm Beach County Commission officially allowed Jupiter Fire Rescue to begin emergency services beginning Oct. 1, 2026.

Jupiter had requested a two-month transition period where its firefighters and paramedics would respond alongside Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. However, the commission denied that request after hearing from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Work has begun on two new stations for the all-new Jupiter Fire Rescue.

One will be located at Cinquez Park while the other is near Burt Reynolds Park.

Both buildings are close to existing Palm Beach County Fire Rescue stations. But that's where the closeness ends right now between the two agencies.

Chief Patrick Kennedy with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue explained why he was against the agencies working side by side for two months.



"For the same call, for the same purpose, without the delineated lines of who is responsible for what, I can not agree to," Kennedy said during Tuesday's meeting.

However, town leaders are shaking off the denial of this request.



"We're actually joyful. It's a big milestone for us," Jupiter Mayor Jim Kuretski said.



Kuretski was among those who spoke at Tuesday's meeting, along with Jupiter Fire Rescue Chief Darell Donatto.



"It's our belief that we should train together before we're forced to work together in an emergency scene," Donatto said.



Donatto told WPTV the town is building a fire department for 2026 that residents and staff will love.



"We'll actually have all of our staffing on board and ready to go by June 1, and we'll have this four-month period of time where we'll do some extensive training," Donatto said.

Donatto added that when they go into service on Day 1, they'll have three stations up and running — the two that are under construction and a third one in Abacoa.



Palm Beach County's fire chief told commissioners that even after next October’s transition, staffing at its Jupiter-area fire stations will stay status quo for the first year.



"What I do worry about is resources that may not be there. I do not know what is going to be there in Jupiter," Kennedy said during Tuesday's meeting.



Donatto said their trucks should be delivered by next June.



"We're within budget and on Oct. 1 when residents in the town of Jupiter call 911, they can rest assured they will get excellent service," Donatto said. "We are going to set the benchmark for service on Day 1."