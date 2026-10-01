Jupiter Fire Rescue firefighter honored for lifesaving actions on hockey rink

JUPITER, Fla. — As Jupiter Fire Rescue officially began its first day on Thursday, one of the department’s new firefighters is already being recognized for the life-saving work she does.

At a recent Jupiter Town Council meeting, Jessica Herman was honored for her heroic actions that helped save a retired NYPD officer who went into cardiac arrest.

WATCH: Jupiter Firefighter Honored for Lifesaving Rescue

Jupiter Firefighter Honored After Helping Save Retired NYPD Officer During Hockey Game

Jupiter Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Sekula read a letter to Herman before she was given the Phoenix Life Saving Award.

"Although you recently joined JFRD, you demonstrated the character, leadership, and heart of a veteran firefighter," Sekula said.

Herman was at a first responders tournament in Coral Springs on 9/11 when Joe Gomes felt something was off.

"I just got this odd feeling over my entire body, and to myself, I said, 'that feels weird,'" Gomes said.

He lay down and was able to walk off the ice on his own, but within seconds, his teammates realized this was an emergency.

Herman ran toward Gomes, whom she'd known since he used to referee her junior hockey games.

"I checked your pulse," Herman recalled. "I said, 'I don't have a pulse."

She coordinated a team of six firefighters from different South Florida fire rescue departments to save Gomes.

"Roll call. I'm doing this. You're doing that. He's doing this. They're doing that, and we just got to work," Herman said.

She began CPR compressions, and an AED defibrillator was brought out.

"At one point, the bright white light came out," Gomes told WPTV.

Herman said this was a true team effort.

"I'm very humbled, and I'm extremely grateful for all the attention it's bringing. I keep reminding people I wasn't the only one," Herman said.

Gomes says the experience left him with a new mission — making sure others are as lucky as he was that day.

"There should be someone at all times working at the rink that knows CPR," he said.

Now, Herman is bringing that same readiness to Jupiter as the town's new fire department starts its first day.