New North Causeway Bridge honors family that helped shape Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The new A1A North Causeway Bridge opened to drivers on Friday. But the bridge is officially named the E.C. Summerlin Family Bridge.

It’s a family that's synonymous with Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County history.

North Causeway Bridge is named after historic Fort Pierce family

WPTV listened to Peggy Summerlin-Allen, great-granddaughter of E.C. Summerlin. He was one of the first residents of what would become St. Lucie County, back in 1888.

Summerlin was a pineapple farmer, then a fishing guide and game warden. He and his wife Polly Ann charted many of the first churches in the county.

The Summerlin family also said they claim the first school teacher in St Lucie County.

E.C. and Polly Ann had 14 children, and the family tree is still blossoming on the Treasure Coast.

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“We do have really deep roots in a lot of Florida history, Fort Pierce history and St. Lucie history,” said Peggy Summerlin- Allen. “Majority of our family members do live on this North River still today.”

As far as this bridge goes, it's open for drivers, but bike lanes and the shared walking path are not ready just yet.

The former drawbridge is also closed, and demolition will begin late 2027.