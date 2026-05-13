New A1A North Causeway Bridge opens Friday, eliminating drawbridge and railroad crossings

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The new A1A North Causeway Bridge will soon be open for drivers in St. Lucie County.

It'll be the tallest bridge of its kind south of Jacksonville.

WATCH: 'It's a really beautiful structure'

WPTV gets a look at new North Causeway Bridge

WPTV got a sneak peek from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) before it opens to drivers on Friday.

"It's magical,” said Joshua Baker, a senior project manager at FDOT. “It's a really beautiful structure."

Construction began in 2023, costing around $117 million.

Baker said the bridge will bring much needed safety upgrades for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

The bridge was designed to relieve traffic headaches, eliminating the former drawbridge and railroad crossings to make an easier connection from A1A to U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce.

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On Wednesday, Bill Stuckey, senior project engineer, said they’re making finishing touches.

"The bridge is not 100 percent complete,” said Stuckey. “But it's definitely complete to get traffic up here so we can continue building the project."

While the bridge is ready for drivers, Stuckey said there's more work to be done. He said crews are still working on 300-foot observation deck under the bridge.

The bike lanes and 12-foot-wide shared path walkways will be closed for now, but will eventually connect to the East Coast Greenway Trail.

"This is one of the missing links in St. Lucie County,” said Stuckey.

Stuckey said it has something the drawbridge didn't have: dedicated space for pedestrians and cyclists.

"It's really a great benefit, not just to vehicles, but to everyone,” said Stuckey.

Drivers can drive on the new A1A North Causeway Bridge starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, weather permitting.

The former drawbridge will close on Friday and is expected to be demolished by late 2027.