North Causeway Bridge to open May 15 after $117 million project, and businesses hope for a boost

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The new A1A North Causeway Bridge is opening on May 15.

Neighbors tell WPTV it’s a much-needed replacement for avoiding traffic headaches.

New North Causeway Bridge is opening soon

The project started back in 2023 and cost over $117 million. The new bridge will replace the existing drawbridge, helping to make an easier connection and fewer delays between U.S.1 and A1A.

The bridge features safety improvements, two 12-foot-wide lanes and 85-foot vertical navigational clearances from the water.

While the bridge will be open, FDOT said crews are still finishing shoreline improvements, including: sidewalks, parking areas and observation deck access under the west end of the new bridge.

Fort Pierce Fort Pierce North Causeway Bridge to be rebuilt Meghan McRoberts

Local restaurants told WPTV’s St. Lucie County reporter Tyler Hatfield they are excited the bridge will allow business to boom even more.

"It's just going to increase everything for us,” said Thomas Loaicono, executive chef at Skipper Cove. “That increases our livelihood."

The bridge opens on May 15 at 8 a.m.

FDOT said bicycle lanes and the observation deck will remain closed.

Demolition of the drawbridge will begin in late 2027.