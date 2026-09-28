FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday for the former Fort Pierce city manager accused of bid tampering and official misconduct.

Former City Manager Nick Mimms is accused of rigging the bid process for the Lincoln Park downtown corridor.

Watch report from Brooke Chau

Jury selection in trial of Fort Pierce city manager accused of bid tampering, official misconduct

Opening statements are expected Tuesday, with the trial expected to last through the end of the week, the State Attorney's Office said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Mimms gave a local nonprofit non-public information and controlled the language of the bid. Two former city employees, including Mimms' niece, formed the nonprofit.

Mimms has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

