Investigation underway after missing diver found dead on ocean floor near Fort Pierce Inlet

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a missing diver was found dead on the ocean floor approximately 6 to 7 miles north-northeast of the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce received a Mayday call over VHF Channel 16 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday regarding a missing diver. Following the distress call, the Coast Guard notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which immediately deployed 4 vessels to assist in the search.

FWC personnel also contacted the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, which had independently monitored the Mayday call and was already en route to assist.

A group of civilian boaters who were friends of the missing diver departed the Fort Pierce Inlet at approximately 1 p.m. to aid in the search. Aerial support was provided by both the Coast Guard and FWC.

Responding units made contact with the vessel involved nearly due east of Avalon State Park.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., civilian divers entered the water and located the missing diver at the bottom of the ocean in approximately 55 feet of water. The diver was recovered and pronounced deceased.

The deceased was transported to Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which remains ongoing.

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