St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identifies diver found dead near Fort Pierce Inlet

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has identified the diver found dead on Friday near the Fort Pierce Inlet.

Investigators say Greer Boyd, 63, of Fort Pierce was fishing with friends earlier in the day when the boat's trolling motor became detached and went overboard.

Investigation underway after missing diver found dead on ocean floor near Fort Pierce Inlet

The group then returned to the area with diving equipment in an attempt to recover the motor. Boyd went into the water alone, and only his buoyancy compensator and air tank were located approximately 40 yards from the boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce received a Mayday call over VHF Channel 16 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday regarding a missing diver. Following the distress call, the Coast Guard notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which immediately deployed four vessels to assist in the search.

Martin County Fire Rescue Lt. Daniel DeGrazia was off-duty at the time and was able to assist. DeGrazia recovered the body of the missing diver at the bottom of the ocean in approximately 55 feet of water.

An autopsy is scheduled today.