2-year-old child drowns in Fort Pierce after being found unresponsive in pool

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 2-year-old drowned over the weekend in Fort Pierce after the child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool, police said.

The drowning occurred at a home in the 2600 block of Citrus Avenue on Saturday.

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Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that while family members were inside the residence, the child was able to unlock a door and leave the home unnoticed.

When they realized the child was missing, investigators said family members began searching the property and found the child unresponsive in a swimming pool.

Police said family members immediately began administering first aid until the arrival of Fort Pierce police officers, who arrived and worked to save the child.

The child was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.

However, police said the child later succumbed to his injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

This latest drowning comes after a 2-year-old drowned in a Greenacres canal in March and another 2-year-old drowned in Palm Beach Gardens in May.