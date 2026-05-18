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2-year-old falls into pond in Palm Beach Gardens; mother performs CPR until crews arrive

A 2-year-old slipped into a pond Monday afternoon on Running Water Road after getting out of the house. The child's mother performed CPR until crews arrived
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, generic (July 3, 2024)
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, generic (July 3, 2024)
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PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 2-year-old fell into a pond Monday afternoon in the 13000 block of Running Water Road in Palm Beach Gardens, prompting a water rescue from two Palm Beach County fire agencies.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue responded at approximately 12:50 p.m. after a 911 call reported the child had fallen into a pond.

The child got out of the house and slipped into the pond. The child's mother began performing CPR before emergency crews arrived on scene, according to a statement from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department.

Rescue crews transported the child to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The child's condition has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

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