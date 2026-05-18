2-year-old falls into pond in Palm Beach Gardens; mother performs CPR until crews arrive

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 2-year-old fell into a pond Monday afternoon in the 13000 block of Running Water Road in Palm Beach Gardens, prompting a water rescue from two Palm Beach County fire agencies.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue responded at approximately 12:50 p.m. after a 911 call reported the child had fallen into a pond.

The child got out of the house and slipped into the pond. The child's mother began performing CPR before emergency crews arrived on scene, according to a statement from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department.

Rescue crews transported the child to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The child's condition has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

