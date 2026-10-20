What's next for Boca? Mayor outlines plan after city manager resignation

The City of Boca Raton is preparing for a leadership transition after City Manager Mark Sohaney announced he is stepping down after roughly 13 months in the position. City officials say an interim city manager could be selected by mid-November ahead of his expected departure.

Sohaney is leaving to join the University of Maryland Global Campus as senior vice president for global military operations, according to Boca Raton Mayor Andy Thomson. The move returns Sohaney to a field closely tied to his background as a retired U.S. Navy captain.

The resignation comes as Boca Raton continues work on several major initiatives, including plans for a proposed new police headquarters and other long-term projects expected to shape the city's future.

Mayor says city remains on stable footing

Mayor Andy Thomson acknowledged it is difficult to see Sohaney leave but said he understands the opportunity.

"For him to have the opportunity to go back and work in a capacity supporting military families and supporting our military makes perfect sense," Thomson said.

Despite the leadership change, Thomson said residents should remain confident in the city's direction.

"Leadership continues to be very strong and the city's in very good hands," he said.

According to Thomson, city staff and elected leaders are prepared to continue advancing major projects while seeking public input and voter approval where required.

Leadership changes draw attention

Sohaney's departure follows a period of significant turnover within city leadership.

In March, WPTV reported on a major shakeup that included the departures of Boca Raton's police chief and two deputy city managers.

The latest announcement has prompted some residents to question the city's leadership stability and what comes next for one of Palm Beach County's largest municipalities.

When asked how residents can be assured the next city manager will remain in the role long term, Thomson pointed to Boca Raton's history of retaining top leaders for decades.

"The next people who are going to be leading the city will be somebody, I imagine, that is going to have that same level of continuity," he said.

Residents react to unexpected announcement

Some residents said they were surprised by the news. Longtime Boca Raton resident Brian Stemberg said he was relieved to have seen Sohaney overseeing city operations and did not expect him to leave so soon.

"I was frankly surprised," Stemberg said. Still, Stemberg expressed confidence the city council will select a strong replacement.

"I trust the city council will do the right thing," he said. "I pray we really come up with a great candidate."

What's next?

City leaders are expected to discuss the search process and the selection of an interim city manager during next Tuesday's Boca Raton City Council meeting.

Officials have said they expect the city's major projects and daily operations to continue uninterrupted during the transition.

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