Boca Raton police chief 'departs' from role after nearly 40 years as city restructures leadership

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Major role changes are underway in Boca Raton as the city works to restructure its leadership.

In a statement sent to WPTV by the city manager’s office, officials said the city has been reviewing its leadership structure over the past five months, leading to a shake-up within the executive team and the police department.

These changes include Police Chief Michele Miuccio stepping down after nearly 40 years with the city.

"Police Chief Michele Miuccio, who served the Boca Raton Police Department for nearly 40 years, has departed from her role with the City. The City recognizes and thanks her for her longstanding dedication to public safety and service to the community," the statement reads.

Assistant Chief Elizabeth Roberts has been appointed Acting Police Chief.

Additionally, Deputy City Managers Chrissy Gibson and Jorge Camejo are also leaving their roles.

City officials said the decisions are not disciplinary in nature and are part of what they call a “strategic organizational realignment.”

“Our focus remains on maintaining a leadership structure that strengthens operations and positions the City to continue meeting the needs of our community,” the statement said.

