BOCA RATON, Fla. — West Boca Raton Community High School is closed Thursday, Nov. 19, due to wet weather causing isolated flooding across Palm Beach County.

Principal Edmund Capitano said the campus is closed because of localized flooding in the parking lot, and because the flooding is anticipated to worsen as the day goes on. All classes and campus activities have been canceled for the day.

"Student and staff safety is always our top priority," Capitano said in a message the school district shared with WPTV.

I came to the area to check it out and saw some isolated flooding near the school.

Students who made it to campus Thursday morning were safely gathered in the cafeteria, and student pick-up is taking place in the bus loop.

"We are so sorry for the disruption and inconvenience this closure creates for our families and staff, especially at this time of day," Capitano said. "As a parent myself, I understand this is a major disruption. We want to make sure all students and staff are able to leave campus safely this morning before the flooding continues to worsen."

Aside from this school, the district says all other schools and district offices are open Thursday. However, officials are asking parents for patience and extra time for transportation.

Capitano said the school will share an update about school operations for Friday, Nov. 20, as soon as more information is available.

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