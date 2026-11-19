PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County announced that all schools will remain open amid today's forecast.

Chief of Communications Sean Cooley said, "Based on our assessment of the current road conditions and today’s forecast, all schools and District offices are open today, Thursday, November 19."

The district is also encouraging families to assess conditions in their own neighborhoods and keep kids home if they feel it is unsafe to send them to school.

All absences related to weather will be fully excused. All tardies will also be excused.

