Lantana man arrested after 2 people shot outside Boca Raton restaurant

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Lantana man is in custody after two people were shot outside of a Boca Raton restaurant last week, police said.

Investigators said Christian Ippolito, 24, was arrested after shooting two victims in front of The Standard Cuisine & Cocktails at 187 Southeast Mizner Boulevard on May 25.

Police said Ippolito engaged in a verbal altercation with a victim just outside the restaurant, according to witnesses at the scene.

"Further investigation revealed that these two individuals were acquainted," police said in a statement.

Immediately following the confrontation, Ippolito retrieved a firearm from his waistband area and shot two rounds in the direction of the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest area, and a patron inside the restaurant sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue took both victims to a local hospital.

The victim who was shot in the chest area and is in stable condition, and the victim who was shot in the leg was later released from the hospital.

Ippolito faces two counts of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He was taken into custody late Wednesday night and is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.