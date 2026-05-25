2 hospitalized after overnight shooting outside Boca Raton restaurant

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Boca Raton, police said.

Officials said the shooting occurred outside The Standard Cuisine & Cocktails at 187 Southeast Mizner Blvd. just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Boca Raton police detectives are working to identify that individual. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

If you have information regarding this ongoing investigation, contact Detective Desidera at (561) 982-4991.