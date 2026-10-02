Downtown Boca Raton wellness club project along Sanborn Square moves forward, sparking mixed reactions

A proposed private social and wellness club in downtown Boca Raton is moving forward after receiving unanimous approval from the city's planning and zoning board. The eight-story project, planned near Sanborn Square, would add restaurants, fitness and wellness facilities, and rooftop amenities to an area already experiencing significant redevelopment.

The proposal comes as multiple major projects are reshaping the downtown corridor, including the Aletto mixed-use development and the previously approved Mizner Plaza hotel project. Supporters say the club could bring new customers and tax revenue to the area, while some residents worry about increased traffic, parking demand and what they consider overdevelopment.

For people who live, work and spend time downtown, the decision could affect everything from traffic patterns to the future look and feel of one of Boca Raton's most recognizable public gathering spaces.

Project planned between major downtown developments

The proposed club would replace an existing building along Northeast First Avenue near Sanborn Square.

According to plans presented to city officials, the development would total 54,681 square feet and include private social spaces, dining options, fitness facilities and wellness-focused amenities. A rooftop component is also planned as part of the project.

The proposal would sit near two high-profile developments already underway or approved in the area. Nearby, construction continues on the Aletto, a mixed-use office and retail project. Just down the block, a 12-story Mizner Plaza hotel has also received approval.

Parking and traffic remain key concerns

Project representatives said the development would include 85 automated underground valet parking spaces.

Planning documents presented to the city indicate the project could require as many as 183 parking spaces. Additional parking would be provided through arrangements with the nearby Aletto development, according to project plans.

Some residents questioned whether the parking plan and traffic projections adequately address the impact on the surrounding area.

Joseph Graubart, who frequents Sanborn Square, said he believes the park is one of downtown Boca Raton's special places and expressed concerns about large-scale development nearby.

“It’s a wonderful place for everybody to enjoy — and to build these monstrosities across the street from it is a real shame,” said Graubart.

He raised concerns about construction impacts, traffic congestion and parking availability.

“Overdevelopment for the benefit of a few, at the expense of all,” said Graubart.

Opponents pointed to estimates showing the project could generate more than 600 daily vehicle trips.

"What are some of the concerns that come to mind when you think of the possibility of this project being here?" WPTV asked Graubart.

"Impact. It's gonna have awful impact," he said.

Supporters see economic benefits

Not everyone is opposed to the project.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with some downtown business owners who said the development could bring more visitors and spending to the area's shops and restaurants.

Project supporter Ele Zachariades highlighted several planned amenities during public discussion about the proposal, including dining and social spaces designed for club members.

“The fifth floor happens to be my favorite floor — it houses a wine cellar, a speakeasy, a card room, an Asian-infused restaurant and a library. It’s gonna be pretty magnificent that fifth floor,” said Zachariades.

City staff also reported that the project could generate approximately $200,000 annually in new tax revenue.

Supporters argue the additional activity could strengthen downtown Boca Raton's business environment and contribute to continued economic growth.

What happens next

With planning and zoning board approval secured, the proposal will next move to the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency for further review.

The project remains part of a broader conversation about growth in downtown Boca Raton, where city leaders, developers, business owners and residents continue to debate how best to balance economic development with community character and quality of life.

For some residents, the proposal represents continued investment in a thriving downtown district. For others, it raises concerns about whether development is moving too quickly around public spaces such as Sanborn Square.

"It's sad to see another piece of paradise turned into something that the residents don't want," Graubart said.

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