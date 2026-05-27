Boca Raton youth softball teams get new home after families pushed for better fields

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton youth softball teams will have a new home starting this fall, as the city moves the program to Spanish River Athletic Facility — a more upgraded park with four softball fields.

City recreation service director, Greg Stevens announced the plan Tuesday, following months of conversations between families, coaches and players about the conditions of the softball fields at Memorial Park.

WATCH: YOUTH SOFTBALL HEADED TO UPGRADED FIELDS

Boca Raton youth softball teams moving to Spanish River Athletic Facility this fall

Spanish River Athletic Facility will host Boca Raton softball teams beginning fall 2026, after the city made scheduling adjustments while it looks into its long-term plan for Memorial and Meadows parks.

For players like Lily Cooper, the move brings excitement and new possibilities.

"Hopeful, because we have like more opportunities and stuff. And more equipment to play softball with," Lily said.

Fellow player Harper Grogan echoed that enthusiasm."Excited because we get to start the new season with better stuff than we started with last season," Grogan said.

We first told you about the softball fields last month, when families pushed for better maintenance, improved lighting and updated facilities at Memorial Park. For softball mom Diana Cooper, the city's response was a relief.

"We just felt that the fields here weren't matching up to the potential," Diana Cooper said.

"We're just grateful that the city council took our conversations seriously. And realized the importance of girls in sports.”

City staff says the goal is to create a balance between softball and baseball amenities at Spanish River, including batting cages, bullpens and concessions.

Players say the new location could also open the door to hosting more events closer to home.

"I like that we might be able to host more tournaments instead of having to go super duper far away," Grogan said.

The kids also credited their parents for making the change happen.

"The parents because they would go to like meetings and stuff to help us get these fields," said Bree Bishop, a youth softball player.

City staff is also evaluating major costs for upgrades at Memorial and Meadows parks. Those potential improvements include:



Lighting for three fields, estimated at about $920,000

Batting cages for up to four fields, estimated at up to $300,000

New bleachers and shade structures

Restroom upgrades that could reach up to $75,000

Parents say they see long-term potential in the parks beyond just the game. "I think that there's such potential here to use this area. Just to have a meeting place for our whole community," Diana Cooper said.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.