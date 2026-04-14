BOCA RATON, Fla. — Concerns over a controversial new plaque and the condition of softball fields at Boca Raton’s Memorial Park surfaced during the city’s first workshop meeting with the new council on Monday.

The 17-acre park, which dates back to 1947, is at the center of a debate regarding a newly installed plaque. The plaque lists the names of former city leaders, which has caused backlash among residents who believe it should be replaced to better recognize veterans.

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Boca Raton leaders discuss Memorial Park plaque backlash and softball field upgrades

"I think it's critical and necessary that we update the plaque," Mayor Andy Thomson said.

City manager Mark Sohaney brought up the discussion.

"It’s not about a sign. It is about credibility of our city, historical integrity and respect for both the past and our residents. And I believe that correcting this is an opportunity to begin restoring public trust," City Council Member Michelle Grau said.

Beyond the plaque, parents and young athletes have been fighting for safer softball fields for years. They are calling for frequent maintenance, better lighting, and new bleachers.

"We have girls that have fallen within the past 6-12 months and have had casts, injuries, you name it," Christina Broeker said.

When asked if they feel safe playing on the fields, a group of local players with the Boltz Travel Softball agreed they do not.

Residents also want more fields, batting cages, bullpens, and effective field drainage for everyone.

"It’s kind of unfair that the boys get treatment that girls don’t get," Lily Cooper said. "We have to practice on the grass and not even on the field.

The group says they were looking forward to the scrapped One Boca project that would have brought changes to the fields. The community hopes improvements will draw in visitors.

"We’d like to be able to host a tournament," Diana Cooper said. “And be able to be proud.”

City leaders instructed Sohaney to look into the costs and timeline for softball field improvements.

"What was discussed is promising. It shows that they are putting in effort," Broeker said.

"I truly feel that the actions will speak louder than the words.”

City leaders will discuss a resolution regarding the plaque during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“I look forward to seeing what they come up with," Cooper said.

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