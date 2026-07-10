Boca Raton business owner seeks help after salon destroyed by fire

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton hair salon owner is working to rebuild her business after a fire heavily damaged it three weeks ago.

Sofia Cardeña told WPTV’s Boca Raton reporter Victor Jorges, she poured more than two decades of energy and money into the Sofia Loren Salon.

"How do we change this? What are we adding? What are we investing in? What classes are we taking? How do we make the client feel better?" Cardeña said that was always on her mind, trying to make a boutique salon experience for her clients.

Sofia Cardena



On June 22, a fire broke out at the salon. Boca Raton Fire Rescue said the fire is still under investigation. Cardeña said she first learned about the fire through a flood of text messages.

"I was getting texts… are you OK? Are you OK? I was not understanding," Cardeña said.

Security video captured the flames that heavily damaged the salon.

"By the time I came to see the location it was police, firefighters, we were not allowed to come in. Everything was burned, everything was destroyed," Cardeña said.

WPTV

I reached out to the City of Boca Raton to learn about any help available for Cardeña's business. The city says it does not offer aid for situations like this, but its economic development manager says insurance proceeds, Small Business Administration loans, and fundraising are ways to navigate the rebuilding process.

The city also mentioned Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Florida Atlantic University. They provide free consulting and can help the business identify any private grants that become available, prepare loan applications, negotiate with lenders, and develop cash flow and recovery plans.

Cardeña's family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild the salon.

"More grateful to God that I am alive. But I know the process is a long, long process," Cardeña said.