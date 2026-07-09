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Boca Raton salon owner launches fundraiser after fire destroys her business

Sofia Cardena, owner of Sofia Loren Salon, says her insurance won't cover the damage and she is asking the community for help rebuilding.
Boca Salon Fire
Sofia Cardena<br/>
Boca Salon Fire
Posted

Sofia Cardena, the owner of Sofia Loren Salon at 6361 N. Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton, is asking the community for help rebuilding her business after a fire destroyed it late last month.

Cardena said the fire broke out in a plaza next door to her salon, leaving her with nearly total losses — including the supplies and equipment she relied on to make a living. Her insurance does not cover the fire damage.

As a single mother, Cardena has launched a fundraiser to help rebuild.

"I'm still in shock of what's happening with my location, just everything is totaled, it's not workable. But at the same time I was just so grateful I wasn't in there because I'm in there all the time," Cardena said.

The fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help Cardena rebuild.

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