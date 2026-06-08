42-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting of Plantation father in Boca Raton parking lot

An arrest was made in the April shooting of 37-year-old Arman Motiwalla, who was found dead next to his car in a Boca Raton parking lot.

According to Boca Raton police, Willie Byrd Jr., 42, was arrested Friday after an extensive investigation.

Motiwalla, a father from Plantation, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds next to his car around 1:45 a.m. on April 8, in the parking lot of 350 Camino Gardens Boulevard. A $3,000 reward was offered for information on the shooting.

A friend told WPTV Motiwalla was "a devoted father who was incredibly proud of his son, Amir. He was passionate about his work and deeply dedicated to protecting and helping others. ...Arman lost his life while doing what he believed was right. We are heartbroken by this tragedy, but we remain confident that justice will be swift and severe."

Motiwalla had filed a whistleblower complaint against a former employer, Innovative Partners L.P., in 2025.

Byrd is being charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and is being held at Palm Beach County Jail.