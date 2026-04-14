'Spent his life helping others': Friend releases statement after a father was killed in Boca Raton lot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A friend of a Plantation man who was shot and killed in a Boca Raton parking lot last week has released a statement honoring his life and dedication to helping others.

Arman Motiwalla, 37, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds next to his car around 1:45 a.m. on April 8, in the parking lot of 350 Camino Gardens Boulevard, according to police. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Boca Raton Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Boca Raton parking lot Samantha Roesler

A friend of Motiwalla, who asked not to be named, shared a statement about his life and legacy.

"Arman spent his life helping others. Service to his family, friends, colleagues, and community was at the center of who he was. He touched countless lives and taught those around him to love more deeply, enjoy life fully, and work hard," the friend said.

"He was a devoted father who was incredibly proud of his son, Amir. He was passionate about his work and deeply dedicated to protecting and helping others," an unnamed friend said.

"Arman lost his life while doing what he believed was right. We are heartbroken by this tragedy, but we remain confident that justice will be swift and severe," an unnamed friend said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Arman's son's future.

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