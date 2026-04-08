Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Boca Raton parking lot, investigation underway

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway in Boca Raton after a man was killed in a parking lot early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Arman Motiwalla, 37, of Plantation, was found dead next to his car at around 1:45 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of 350 Camino Gardens Boulevard.

Boca Raton police say that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public; however, no information has been given about a suspect.

People with any information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 561-620-6175.