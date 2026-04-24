Police offer a $3,000 reward for information in the fatal shooting of a Plantation man in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information regarding the homicide of 37-year-old Arman Motiwalla.

The Boca Raton Police Department is seeking help from the public to find the person responsible for the fatal shooting.

Boca Raton Police Department

Boca Raton police discovered Motiwalla, of Plantation, dead with multiple gunshot wounds next to his car around 1:45 a.m. on April 8. The incident occurred in the parking lot of 350 Camino Gardens Boulevard.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators have not released information about a suspect.

"Arman lost his life while doing what he believed was right. We are heartbroken by this tragedy, but we remain confident that justice will be swift and severe," a friend of Motiwalla, who has asked to remain unnamed, said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477 or dial **TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for the reward of up to $3,000.

Tipsters can also contact Detective Graham with the Boca Raton Police Department directly at 561-620-6175.