Homeless drifter accused of killing Palm Beach Gardens teenager in court for competency hearing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A homeless drifter accused of killing a Palm Beach Gardens teenager last year was in court Friday for a competency hearing to determine if he is able to stand trial for the crime.

Palm Beach County Judge Charles E. Burton previously announced in April that two doctors had found that a homeless Semmie Williams Jr. was competent to stand trial in the death of Ryan Rogers.

The court heard Friday from doctors who have interviewed Williams over the last few months.

Dr. Gretchen Moy, a licensed clinical psychologist, was the first doctor to take the stand Friday. She outlined how she met with Williams on eight separate days for about a total of seven hours.

Moy was retained by Williams' defense team and not appointed by the court.

During her time on the stand, she outlined that the accused killer has multiple delusions and hallucinations, which specifically affect his appreciation of the specific allegations of the case.

WPTV Dr. Gretchen Moy testifies in the Semmie Williams Jr. competency hearing held on May 27, 2022.

"Mr. Williams has a belief system that involves large groups of people, which he indicated consists of the KKK, the neighborhood Free Masons, gangbangers among some other groups that have tormented and harassed him over the past 10 or more years," Moy said. "He said they do that by things like drawing lines on his face using electromagnetic weapons to harm him by sexually assaulting him."

She said medication that Williams has been taking since being jailed has helped him to organize his thought processes and reduce his hallucinations. However, his delusional beliefs continue.

"(Williams) discussed an incident that happened a few years ago where was attacked by two demons — one was invisible — that were trying to sexually assault him," Moy said. "He said he astroprojected himself and his spirit was fighting them."

Moy believes his delusions specifically affect his appreciation of the specific allegations related to the case.

She said he is expecting his lawyers, against their recommendation, to present a defense that is rooted in his delusional beliefs as opposed to the evidence in the case.

"I know he is a very seriously mentally ill man," Moy said.

WPTV Dr. Stephen Rich Alexander testifies in a competency hearing for Semmie Williams Jr. on May 27, 2022.

Dr. Stephen Rich Alexander, a licensed psychologist in West Palm Beach, who was court-appointed, then took the stand to outline his interviews with Williams.

Alexander has previously ruled that Williams is competent to stand trial.

"[Williams] answered all the questions in a spontaneous manner, did not appear to have any intellectual difficulties following what I was saying, did not appear to have any gross types of confusion and his verbal fluency was probably above average for the average defendant incarcerated in jail," Alexander said.

Alexander described Williams as being "alert, oriented and attentive" during his interactions with the suspect and said his thought process was relatively clear.

"During the course of the examination, (Williams) was also able to indicate that he understands the basis for the first-degree murder charge," Alexander said. "He knows that there was a victim named Ryan stabbed to death. He was able to tell me how he became associated with the crime, ultimately charged with it."

Friday's hearing ended just after 2 p.m.

After hearing from the mental health professionals, Burton still has to rule on the suspect's competency and its impact on the case.

Williams, 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Ryan Rogers, a 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman.

The teen was an avid soccer enthusiast who was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, less than 24 hours after his mother reported him missing, police said.

Prosecutors said in January they will seek the death penalty if Williams is convicted.