Debris still piled up along streets hit by tornado in northern Palm Beach County

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some residents impacted by the EF2 tornado in northern Palm Beach County feel frustrated and abandoned.

Homeowners in a neighborhood off Melody Lane were badly hit by the storm. However, they said they're not getting the help they need.

Residents thought their local government would have taken away the piles of downed trees and home debris by now. They also hoped financial help would be coming their way.

So far, they said what they've received has been a disappointment.

"[I have received] nothing, not even an ice cube," storm victim Jenna Hayes said.

Since the tornado touched down on April 29, Hayes said she has spent most days off work to help neighbors, clean up the debris around her home and fix damage to her own house.

"It's hard on the body," Hayes said. "It's hard on the mind. It's a lot."

It's also hard on the bank account. Neighbors said they've spent thousands on cleanup and repairs.

They hoped the Federal Emergency Management Agency would help them the way they assist hurricane victims.

But North Palm Beach village manager Chuck Huff said tornado-damaged communities likely won't get FEMA aid since the final damage total won't likely be high enough.

"We would never reach that threshold here," Huff said.

Bad news piles up as fast as the debris along Melody Lane, which is located in an unincorporated area of Palm Beach County. Hayes wonders if the county will remove the debris.

"We feel abandoned," Hayes said. "Everyone on this entire property [has been] abandoned."

WPTV contacted Palm Beach County officials asking about debris removal but received no response.

At the corner of Melody Lane, a sign in front of a home announces its backyard chicks are still laying eggs. A small sign of normality in a recovering neighborhood that still has a lot of cleanup work ahead.