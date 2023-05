WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Please consider helping your neighbors impacted by the recent tornado in northern Palm Beach County.

WPTV has joined forces with our parent company's charitable organization, the Scripps Howard Fund, to make it easy to give to this worthwhile cause.

Your donation will be used to provide relief to communities impacted by the severe weather.

Text "tornadohelp," all one word, to 50155. Your donation will help make communities hit the hardest stronger.