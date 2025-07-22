Vero Beach Vice Mayor Linda Moore under state investigation for LGBTQ+ 'Pride Tea Dance'

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The vice mayor of Vero Beach faces a state investigation after an LGBTQ+ event was held last month at a business she owns.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on social media that Vice Mayor Linda Moore, the owner of the Kilted Mermaid, has been subpoenaed.

Court records show the subpoena stems from a June 29 event held at the Kilted Mermaid.

The Office of Statewide Prosecution opened an investigation into this sexualized performance to determine the extent of the content and exposure to children.

On that date, the bar advertised on Facebook an "all ages welcome" celebration called a "Pride Tea Dance" that was "rooted in LGBTQ+ history."

"In Florida, we don't sacrifice the innocence of children for perversions of some demented adults," Uthmeier said on X. "The Office of Statewide Prosecution opened an investigation into this sexualized performance to determine the extent of the content and exposure to children."

The case was filed in the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. Court records show Moore is due in a Tampa courtroom on Aug. 8.

The state is requesting Moore to bring a variety of items to the hearing, including:



"Any and all surveillance video recordings, including but not limited to exterior and interior cameras, covering the premises" of the Kilted Mermaid

Copies of any and all employee work schedules, timecards, payroll records for employees who worked on June 28-30

Copies of contracts, agreements, invoices or other documents identifying performers, DJs, entertainers or independent contractors who performed at the Kilted Mermaid on June 29

Copies of any guest lists, reservation logs, ticket sales records, entry logs or other documents identifying persons admitted to the premises on June 29

Documents identifying security personnel and door staff who worked on June 29

Copies of all written policies, procedures, training manuals or guidelines regarding age verification, admission policies, security screening and ID checks

The Kilted Mermaid is promoting another LGBTQ+ event scheduled for July 27, but that is labeled as an 18+ event.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.