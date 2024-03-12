Trans teachers react to 'Don't say Gay' settlement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former Palm Beach County educator who is trans is now teaching in New Jersey after fleeing Florida with the passing of the Parental Rights in Education Law.

On Monday, a settlement clarifies that there can be discussions about LGBTQ+ matters as long as it isn't being taught. The same goes with books in the library.

"The primary reason is I didn't feel safe there as an openly queer person," Micah Desiante said. "Ambiguity was the biggest fear. The more ambiguous it was, the more room there was for people to wiggle and manipulate the law to be what they wanted it to be rather than what their intent was."

Desiante said he had been teaching in Palm Beach County for 14 years and had just come out as trans when the Parental Rights in Education bill was passed.

Micah Desiante said he had been teaching in Palm Beach County for 14 years and had just come out as trans when the Parental Rights in Education was passed. He said he needed to leave the state.



"Seeing more clarification do you see yourself coming back or do you feel like you should've stayed?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked?

"No, I knew I needed to leave. This is one tiny peace in a really large puzzle," said Desiante.

Lopez interviewed Desiante last year as he was making his decision to move out of state.

Former Palm Beach County trans teacher Sean Fowler also left after the Parental Rights in Education Law.

Palm Beach County teacher Sean Fowler says he is moving to Boston at the end of the school year.

"I don't feel like i left too soon. I do miss Florida as it was my home for 31 years. I miss my old students and colleagues. This is a great in and the fight is not over," Fowler said. "I had hoped my state would make better strides to make education more inclusive and treat trans teachers with respect and humanity. Trans Floridians, whether teachers, students or community members, deserve to live freely. This is one step on a long road to a better place."

According to Compass LGBTQ+ Center, the law has been one of the biggest points of conversations among their parent group since it was passed.

"This is definitely a step in the right direction in coming to a settlement agreement," Julie Seaver ,the CEO of Compass LGBTQ+ Center, said. "Other than saying thanks for giving us our rights back, I think the thanks all goes to the community and our equality organizations across the state that have been organizing marches to Tallahassee to make sure that our voices are heard."

The Parental Rights in Education Law was signed into law on March 28, 2022 by Gov. Ron DeSantis, banning teaching gender identity and sexual orientation in school.

Gay straight alliances can continue to operate and LGBTQ+ students and teachers can draw or have pictures with same sex partners.

"What do you have to say about people that say parental rights in education is discriminatory towards the LGBTQ+ community?" Lopez asked.

"It's not," said Thomas Kenny with Indian River County's Moms for Liberty Chapter.

Thomas Kenny with Indian River County's Moms for Liberty Chapter said the Parental Rights Law is not discriminating.





Kenny said the agreement is further proof that the Parental Rights in Education Law was never about "don't say gay"

"It just recognizes that the important thing in school is reading writing science history and those things," Kenny said.



The law still remains in effect as intended.

Kenny said he doesn't have any issues with teachers or students expressing their sexuality and is pleased with the parental rights in education as is.

"The goal is to ensure that all education on sexual matters, identity and these things are aligned to state education requirements because all of that has opt out for parents," Kenny said.

