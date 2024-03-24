Palm Beach Pride kicks off day after events washed out

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — One day after flooding washed out Saturday's Palm Beach Pride event, all activities, including the parade, will go on as scheduled Sunday, according to Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center.

And the closing date has been extended one hour to 7 p.m.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday. The route follows Lucerne Avenue west, then cuts south to Lake Avenue and continues east where it ends at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach. Following the parade, from noon to 7 p.m. there will be live performances and entertainment at Bryant Park.

The performance headliner is Brooke Eden, native of Palm Beach County and a rising country star.

"With the projected intense rainfall for Saturday, we did not feel we could provide the safest environment possible. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our community, vendors, volunteers, and sponsors and we will do everything in our power to have an amazing experience for everyone on Sunday, March 24, 2024," said Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center.

Regarding the later time, Compass said in a news release: "We understand that this does not entirely make up for the lost Saturday, but we are excited to celebrate with our community for as long as we can."

Information about tickets is available on its website. Tickets purchased for the weekend will remain valid for Sunday's festivities.

