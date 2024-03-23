Bad weather washes out Pride on Saturday; parade, other events Sunday

LAKE WORTH EBACH — Because of rainfall and flash flooding, all Palm Beach Pride events on Saturday have been canceled with all activities, including the parade, set for Sunday, according to Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center.

The parade has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday. The route follows Lucerne Ave west, then cuts south to the Lake Avenue and continues east where it ends at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach.

Pride events take place at the park from noon to 6 p.m.

"We value our community and we always put safety first," Compass said in a news release. "With the projected intense rainfall for Saturday, we did not feel we could provide the safest environment possible. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our community, vendors, volunteers, and sponsors and we will do everything in our power to have an amazing experience for everyone on Sunday, March 24, 2024."

Information about tickets is available on its website.

Vendors are instructed to set up at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The parade headliner is Brooke Eden, native of Palm Beach County and a country rising star.

