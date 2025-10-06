MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A symbol of South Florida's LGBTQ+ community has been torn apart brick by brick.

The city of Miami Beach lost its standoff with the state, and the iconic rainbow crosswalk in the heart of the city's entertainment district has been removed.

FDOT removes Miami Beach rainbow crosswalk

The state Department of Transportation dug up the rainbow pavers Sunday and replaced them with black pavement.

The work at Ocean Drive and 12th Street drew protesters.

FDOT says removing the crosswalk was a matter of public safety, saying the rainbow pavers could sometimes be distracting to drivers.

The removal comes after FDOT ordered local governments to remove any pavement associated with social, political, or ideological messages — or risk losing state funding.

The rainbow crosswalk near the site of the 2016 pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando has also been removed.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis notes crews have removed street art from all sides of the political spectrum.

