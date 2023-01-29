Community comes together to celebrate 6-year-old cancer patient's birthday

GREENACRES, Fla. — Cali Franklin was all smiles Saturday as the community came together to celebrate her sixth birthday.

Ballons, streamers, glitter and other decorations filled the Greenacres Community Center on Saturday as her friends, family and many others sang "Happy Birthday" to little Cali.

The birthday celebration is extra special this year, as it might be her last. Previously, WPTV reported how Cali was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Her mother said doctors didn't give her much time left to live.

Her party, which ran from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., featured a DJ, cake and other treats, face painting, dancing and her favorite toy, LOL dolls. Disney princesses Elsa and Anna even paid the 6-year-old a visit to sing songs, read her a story and present her with a crown of her own.

Kate Hussey/WPTV Cali Franklin meets Disney princesses Anna and Elsa from "Frozen" during her 6th birthday celebration, Jan. 28, 2023, in Greenacres, Fla.

The party wouldn't have been possible without Palm Beach County deputies Ken Torrance and Sidney Vallon, who also attended.

Torrance formed a close relationship with Cali long before her diagnosis, when Cali told him she wanted to be a deputy one day just like him.

With the help of Vallon with nonprofit foundation, Mini Me, Torrance made her dream come true at Christmas by surprising her with her own deputy patrol car, uniform and badge.

Torrance and Vallon once again made her dream come true by organizing and funding the party, with the help of Michele Thompson, director of the Greenacres Community Recreation Center.

"Sheer joy. Just joy," Thompson said. "We had Greenacres Fire Rescue stop by and wish her a happy birthday too. It's just touching to have the community support."

Vallon and Thompson were instrumental in making the party happen, and Vallon arranged for the Disney princesses to surprise Cali at the end of the party. Both, however, credited Torrance with the idea.

"For him it's very dear because, again, the story with Cali is just really touching and amazing," Vallon said. "This is amazing to be a part of it, and as long as we can, we will support Cali and her family."

Cali's mom, Kierra Hollis, said the support from the community was overwhelming.

"It was really nice," Hollis said. "A lot of people came out to support us. It was really nice to see Cali smile."

Cali also got to sign her name on a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office pink patrol car, which goes to events in honor of those both fighting cancer and those who've lost the fight to cancer.

Cali wrote her name to honor her own fight against the disease.

To learn more about Mini Me Foundation, click here.