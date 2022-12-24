Palm Beach County deputy surprises 5-year-old girl battling cancer with patrol car, badge

WEST PALM BEACH, Palm Beach County — A West Palm Beach girl battling cancer had her dream come true Friday thanks to a Palm Beach County Sheriff Office deputy and a local nonprofit.

Five-year-old Cali Franklin was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Her mom, Kierra Hollis, said doctors don't give her much time to live.

Cali's dream is to become a PBSO deputy. She told that dream to Deputy Ken Torrance when she first met him, long before the diagnosis, while Torrance out interacting with Cali's community of Dyson Circle.

"When she told me that, I knew that, this was my girl," Torrance said, "and I wanted to see it through to her being a police officer.”

The two became instantly bonded, and continued their friendship over the weeks and months that passed.

That dream of her becoming a deputy, however, halted when Cali's mom got the terrible diagnosis, and passed it along to Torrance.

"Cali’s like a daughter of mine," he said. "It was just as devastating as if I were to hear that about my own child. I assured her mom, 'You’re not alone in this. We’re going to fight this together.' ”

That's when Torrance met Sydney Vallon, the owner of Palm Beach Classics, a car dealership in Palm Beach County that specializes in the sales and authentic restoration of classic automobiles. Vallon mentioned to Torrance that he recently started up his own 501 C3 nonprofit, called Mini Me. It provides support, including food, clothing and toys for children battling cancer.

"All I could think about was Cali," Torrance said.

Torrance told Vallon about Cali's diagnosis, and together, the two partnered up to make her dreams come true.

Vallon built Cali a miniature remote-controlled PBSO patrol car, which they surprised her with Friday, as Cali wore her own sheriff's uniform. Torrance even gifted Cali her own badge, making her deputization official.

”On behalf of Sheriff Bradshaw, you’re officially a Palm Beach County sheriff deputy," Torrance announced to a smiling Cali.

Cali's mom, Kierra Hollis, said seeing her daughter's dream come true on a Christmas that could be her last meant the world.

“When you hear a boatload of doctors and nurses tell you there’s nothing else that they can do, to make memories is really important, to see her smile ... we’ve always made memories but this time, it's so precious," said Hollis, through tears.

Cali's reaction also meant the world to Torrance, who knows he doesn't have much time left with his little friend.

While they don't have much time left, they do have a special bond. A mother, her daughter and their friend: bonded over a badge and a little girl's strength.

“She’s an amazing little girl. She’s wonderful," Hollis said.

A bond that makes even the shortest of times all worth it.

"He (Torrance) is the father figure neither of us had," Hollis said.

Torrance, Vallon and other deputies also gave out toys and gifts to other children in the Dyson Circle neighborhood Friday. It's part of an ongoing effort by PBSO to connect with the community, and form relationships with children, particularly in neighborhoods that might otherwise go overlooked.

To learn more about Mini Me, and how you can get involved, click here.

