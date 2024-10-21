Flesh-eating bacteria cases on the rise in Florida after Hurricanes Helene, Milton

People in coastal areas of Florida impacted by the recent hurricanes have something else to worry about — flesh-eating bacteria.
Known as Vibrio vulnificus, the bacteria occurs naturally in warm coastal waters, but its concentrations can rise with heavy rain and flooding.
The Florida Department of Health issued an advisory on Oct. 8, the day before Hurricane Milton hit the state, urging residents and visitors to avoid floodwaters because of the risk of infection.
Florida had six confirmed cases in September before Hurricane Helene arrived. That number rose to 24 by the end of the month and is now at 74 with 13 deaths this year, according to the latest numbers released by the state.
Florida health officials said Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties have experienced an "unusual increase" in flesh-eating bacteria cases due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene.
There have been two confirmed cases and two deaths from the bacteria in Palm Beach County this year. No confirmed cases have been reported on the Treasure Coast in 2024, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The bacteria is spread through drinking contaminated water or coming into contact with open skin. People can also get it by eating improperly cooked seafood.
Each year about 20% of the 150 to 200 people who get the infection in the U.S. die.
What You Need to Know
- Risk Factors: Individuals who have compromised immune systems, liver disease, or open wounds are at higher risk for Vibrio vulnificus.
- Symptoms: Symptoms may include diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, chills, fast or high heart rate, confusion, or disorientation.
- When to Seek Medical Attention: Seek medical attention immediately if you experience symptoms associated with Vibrio vulnificus, especially after exposure to floodwaters.
- Safety Precautions:
- Avoid swimming or wading in floodwaters, standing water, seawater and brackish water, if possible.
- Cover open cuts or wounds with waterproof bandages if they could come in contact with floodwaters, standing water, seawater, or brackish water.
- Wash skin and any open cuts or wounds thoroughly with soap and clean water after any contact with floodwaters.