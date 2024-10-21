Flesh-eating bacteria cases on the rise in Florida after Hurricanes Helene, Milton

People in coastal areas of Florida impacted by the recent hurricanes have something else to worry about — flesh-eating bacteria.

Known as Vibrio vulnificus, the bacteria occurs naturally in warm coastal waters, but its concentrations can rise with heavy rain and flooding.

The Florida Department of Health issued an advisory on Oct. 8, the day before Hurricane Milton hit the state, urging residents and visitors to avoid floodwaters because of the risk of infection.

Florida had six confirmed cases in September before Hurricane Helene arrived. That number rose to 24 by the end of the month and is now at 74 with 13 deaths this year, according to the latest numbers released by the state.

Florida health officials said Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties have experienced an "unusual increase" in flesh-eating bacteria cases due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

There have been two confirmed cases and two deaths from the bacteria in Palm Beach County this year. No confirmed cases have been reported on the Treasure Coast in 2024, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The bacteria is spread through drinking contaminated water or coming into contact with open skin. People can also get it by eating improperly cooked seafood.

Each year about 20% of the 150 to 200 people who get the infection in the U.S. die.

