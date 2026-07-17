BREAKING HER SILENCE: Epstein survivor to share her story in WPTV's 'GROOMED: Surviving Epstein'

PALM BEACH, Fla. — As a team of journalists at WPTV is reflecting on 20 years since the tangled story of the late Jeffrey Epstein first broke, a local survivor of his abuse is boldly sharing her story.

WATCH:

BREAKING HER SILENCE: Epstein survivor to share her story in WPTV documentary

The survivor, who wishes to only go by her first name of Ashley, told WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass she first met Epstein when she was 15 years old.

Glass asked, “Do you think you’ll ever see justice?”

“I want to be hopeful, but it’s really hard because it seems like at least once a week we’re getting slapped in the face by one of those revolving sticks that has like five hands on them,” Ashley answered. “It’s really hard to think that in my lifetime somebody is going to do the right thing.”

Ashley details her quest for justice in the WPTV original documentary GROOMED: Surviving Epstein, on Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. on WPTV.