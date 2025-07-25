Scholar Career Coaching seeking mentors to help guide first generation students

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Children of immigrant households tell WPTV entering the school system can be a daunting experience for those where English isn't their first language.

As first-generation students, they often face unique challenges in navigating their academic journey and planning for their futures.

Organizations like Scholar Career Coaching (Scholar CC) are stepping up to assist these students, providing invaluable support in high school and beyond.

WPTV's Joel Lopez shines a light on the increasing need for mentors in this space, highlighting the high demand for student support services offered by the nonprofit.

Over the past 13 years, Scholar CC has made significant strides in helping first-generation students in Palm Beach County and Broward County achieve their educational goals, many of whom will be the first in their families to graduate high school and attend college.

WPTV has covered multiple Scholar CC scholarship ceremonies where students like Bryanna Astacio, a determined future nurse, shared her aspirations.

“I have a goal that I'm trying to set for myself, and that is to walk across that stage, knowing that I did all that I could and that I was the first person to do it and that I will set a standard for my other siblings that are following behind me,” Astacio said.

Her determination is a testament to the impact of Scholar CC’s mentorship program.

At recent scholarship ceremonies, students like Karlanne Fortune, who is now thriving at Miami Dade College. “This is like a big, big step in my life and I think this is something I should look forward to, you know never give up. This is just the beginning. I’m going to college, living the college life; I’m super excited,” she exclaimed.

Mercienka Camilus, a student who came to the U.S. from Haiti, expressed the pride she feels on this monumental journey. “This is a big milestone, I'm first gen. I was born in Haiti and I'm going to be the first person to graduate in my family. My mom is proud that she was able to see her hard work come through me."

They're three of over a thousand students that Scholar CC has supported who, through mentorship, gain access to essential resources covering career planning, financial literacy, and more—areas that may be unfamiliar to their parents.

Woodnie Sauveur, a Scholar CC alum and scholarship recipient, reflected on her experience:

“She (my mentor) really did help me; she was like a third ear and an extra pair of eyes that could look out for me. It was really great to have someone there to guide me through my education and as a friend. That opened up a lot of doors for me as a first-generation student.”

She said she still stays in touch with her mentor and is currently a pre-nursing major at Florida State University. Woodnie attributes her success to Scholar CC However, she acknowledges the ongoing challenges that first-generation families, particularly those facing immigration and financial difficulties, encounter due to shifts in legislation.

“With the whole deportation and getting rid of the board of education, I would say it is very challenging for first-gen students like me because we certainly rely on external resources to provide us opportunities compared to our counterparts,” she explained.

The demand for Scholar CC's services is high, with many students seeking mentorship.

Sheila Fortson, a current mentor, noted that there are more students interested in the program than there are mentors available.

Fortson attributes the increase in demand on the program's student achievements and the success of Scholar CC’s outreach efforts in local schools and its commitment to student engagement.

“I am inspired every day by these students to be the best version of myself. It really is life-changing on both ends,” Fortson expressed. “The students are excited and engaged and really, really looking forward to being paired with someone to build their confidence and help them prepare for the future.”

Scholar CC is now putting the call out for dedicated professionals in Palm Beach and Broward Counties to step forward and become mentors to support the program's first-generation students.

“Any profession really that you can think of, these students have had their hands on. I see the work that's being done through Scholar CC and the impact on these students as a blueprint of what we mean by trickle-down impact," Fortson emphasized. "These students go on to be the example of what’s possible.”

According to the organization, 100% of seniors enrolled in Scholar CC program graduated high school and were accepted into at least one higher educational or technical program.

For those interested in making a meaningful difference, Scholar CC is currently accepting mentor applications through their website, here.