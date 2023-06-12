Scholar Career Coaching awards students with scholarships, laptops

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scholar Career Coaching is celebrating 10 years of helping junior and seniors in Title I high schools prepare and succeed in college.

"When I started it, I just wanted to give back to the community. It's something that started out as a passion and it turned out to be bigger than itself," said Lynne Gassant, the founder and CEO of Scholar Career Coaching.

Gassant said she was a first-generation student and connects to the youth she helps.

"The fact that we're able to connect on being first-generation, English as a second language," said Gassant. "Those immigrants that are coming here to the US for the first time. There's a place for them and Scholar Career Coaching has been able to provide that footstep."

The program helps guide the students and connects them with mentors as the recipients are first generation students.

"I really needed a support system because my mom never went to college and that was the goal to break the generational curse in my family." said Bryanna Astacio, who plans to be a nurse in the future. "I have a goal that I'm trying to set for myself and that is just to walk across that stage knowing that I did all that I could, and I was the first person to do it and that I will set a standard for my other siblings that are following behind me."

During the nonprofit's10th annual Scholarship & Awards Luncheon, Scholar Career Coaching awarded 12 college bound students with scholarships and laptops.

"I know for me for a long time I went through imposter syndrome, I went through survivor's guilt," said Winzie Wilson, a Scholar Career Coaching alum. "I could've not went to college because of that and I could've allowed those stereotypes and nay sayers to get to me but I didn't and here I am about to graduate spring '24."

Wilson said she wants to be an English education teacher for high school after college graduation and plans to attend grad school to pursue a degree in curriculum and instruction.

In the last 10 years, Scholar Career Coaching has served more than 1,000 students.

"The sky is not the limit when there are a moon and stars above it so shoot for the moon and if you miss you'll land amongst the stars," said Wilson.

Organizers said they are looking for more professionals to join their team of mentors.

Our very own WPTV reporter Joel Lopez was the emcee of the event.

"I cannot take all the credit. Board members, volunteer mentors and staff, it really takes a village," said Gassant.