Reggie Myers named interim principal of Palm Beach Central HS following arrests of principal, staffers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County announced they have named an interim principal for Palm Beach Central High School following this week's arrest of five staff members.

The district said Thursday night that Reggie Myers will serve as interim principal of the school.

Myers, a former principal who last worked at Park Vista High School, retired from the school district in 2021.

State of Education Retiring Palm Beach County principal reflects on career, COVID-19 pandemic Stephanie Susskind

The announcement comes in the wake of the arrests of Principal Darren Edgecomb, 58, along with assistant principal Nereyda Cayado De Garcia, 57, assistant principal Daniel Snider, 49, teacher Scott Houchins, 53, and school behavioral therapist Priscilla Carter, 55, were arrested Monday on charges of failure to report sexual abuse.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they failed to report the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl to law enforcement and the Florida Department of Children and Families in 2021.