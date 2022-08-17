Panicked 911 calls released from Berkshire Elementary School lockdown

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The 911 audio from frightened parents outside Berkshire Elementary School during a tense lockdown Monday was released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

The 911 calls show more panic from the misinformation that spread after the lockdown. They also show dispatchers keeping calm while worried parents were crying for help on the other end.

RELATED: Berkshire Elementary School lockdown, confusion spark worst fears in parents

"Ma’am, what’s happening at Berkshire Elementary?" a dispatcher said in one of the calls.

"I don’t know. There’s parents running inside the school. They said there’s a shooting," a parent responded.

There was no shooting and no gunman inside the locked down Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses heard loud bangs near the school, but the sheriff’s office said there’s no evidence the noise was connected to gunfire.

"Have you heard shooting?" a dispatcher asked in one of the calls.

"No, I haven’t," a caller answered.

"You don’t see anybody with a gun?" the dispatcher asked,

"No ma’am, I don’t. I just ran across the street," the caller answered.

Some parents ran into the school to get their kids.

One dispatcher discouraged another parent from doing the same. Other dispatchers had to keep distraught parents as calm as possible, as some mothers and fathers feared the worst.

"Oh my god! I’m going to die," a caller said.

"Stay on the phone, hun. Stay on the phone," a dispatcher replied.

When a dispatcher sent an ambulance to the scene, an emergency medical techician asked if this was an active shooter situation. The dispatcher responded, "We have it as a disturbance right now."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office maintains there was no gunman and cannot say if a loud bang reported in the area at the time of dismissal was gunfire or something else.