Berkshire Elementary School put on lockdown as Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office serves warrant nearby

No shots fired on campus, according to School District of Palm Beach County
Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 15, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies have responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.

The School District of Palm Beach County said the school, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, was put on a code red lockdown earlier Monday because the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant in the area.

The school district said no shots were fired on campus, and the school is no longer on lockdown.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said there was no shooting, but didn't elaborate further.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene spotted several PBSO cruisers outside the school, along with a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue ladder truck. In addition, part of a courtyard on campus is blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to Berkshire Elementary School, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, on Aug. 15, 2022.jpg
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to Berkshire Elementary School, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, on Aug. 15, 2022.

Parents could be seen picking their children up from school and walking them off campus.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

