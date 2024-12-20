Palm Beach County to consider adding metal detectors to more schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — School board members on Wednesday discussed the possibility of installing metal detectors in all middle and elementary schools in Palm Beach County.

This comes after the district rolled out metal detectors at all of its high schools this year. Now, several board members say they want to make a bigger investment in school safety.

Leading the nearly 20-minute discussion at Wednesday's meeting was school board member Edwin Ferguson.

He said installing the detectors would give students and staff an extra layer of protection.

Ferguson also noted that Florida has done a great job at keeping students safe, and it's important to keep building on that.

School District of Palm Beach County School board member Edwin Ferguson is a proponent of adding more metal detectors in Palm Beach County.

"Here in Florida, we have been a leader," Ferguson said. "I think we need to continue to lead. We have the economic means to do so."

Right now, schools in the district have single points of entry, cameras and door locks.

High schools in the area are already equipped with metal detectors, but Ferguson said he wants to see even more.

Back To School All Palm Beach County high schools start year with metal detectors

Superintendent Michael Burke said he likes the idea of metal detectors but is concerned about the cost and the manpower that it takes to operate them.

"I know safety is the reigning paramount priority for all of us, so I don't expect that to change," Burke said. "But I would like the opportunity to be able to present some options and let you consider what the cost would be and how that might stack up against some of our other budgetary demands."

As of right now, no decision has been made on the metal detectors, but the district will hold a workshop with the school board sometime next year.