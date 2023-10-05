Metal detectors coming to all Palm Beach County high schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Superintendent Mike Burke said Wednesday metal detectors are coming to all Palm Beach County high schools for a total of 75.

Palm Beach County Schools started the 2023-24 school year by launching a pilot program of 12 metal detectors in four district high schools with each campus having three machines.

In all there are 24 public high schools in the county, not including charter schools.

"We've learned the devices are working very well," Superintendent Mike Burke said. "It is a deterrent to bringing anything on campus that shouldn't be there the feedback from our principals has been great and also our students.

Burke said he wants to add 63 new metal detectors by the end of the school year.

"Over the course of the school year we'll be bringing high schools online as we can get people trained and acclimated to the system," Burke said. "We've learned you have to adapt to each campus to make sure that logistically kids can get to school on time."

Burke said the pilot program found a student can pass through machines in half a second with enough detectors, and has been a deterrent for students from bringing anything to campus that shouldn't be there.

"The students had to learn how to get through the machines without setting them off, and we had to learn what kind of things might set them off accidentally and that type of thing," Sarah Mooney, the chief of police for the district, said.

"If you had to put a letter grade on the safety in security in Palm Beach County Schools, what letter would you give it?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"I give us a B+ because I think we're always achieving more," Mooney said.

During the school board meeting, the board went over its safety and security assessment.

The district used the Florida Safe Schools Assessment Tool to complete 219 assessments, 176 District-operated schools and 43 charter schools.

Police made recommendations in four areas:



Safety and security personnel

Security enhancements area

Technology enhancements area

Procedure enhancements

"Anytime you get another chance to add another layer or expand something that we're already doing I think we're doing really well with that," Mooney said.

The chief said they're having staffing issues in regard to its internal department and need more officers.

"We have been increasing in our capacity there, but we also partner with our local agencies to make sure that we're never uncovered on a campus and that we have enough bodies to make sure we have safety and security on all of our campuses," Mooney said.



She said they have more than one officer on every campus but at minimum there's always going to be at least one.

Mooney said visibility has improved on campus and they have been able to get 60 additional patrol cars on campus, and are enhancing the number of cameras, card reader access, locking mechanisms and perimeter fencing.

They are also pushing to stay updated on the latest technology.

"I think our cameras are the thing that we're working on the hardest right now to make sure that it's consistent because we have analog systems in conjunction with some of our digital systems so we're trying to make sure we have the same platform on every campus," Moony said.

They also recommend continuing funding for improving alarms and video and radio technology as well as providing continuous training on the latest policies

"You want to be 110%, right? We're just not at 110% but we're doing pretty darn good," Moony said.