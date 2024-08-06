All Palm Beach County high schools start year with metal detectors

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In less than a week, your kids will be back in the classroom. And we know their safety is always on your mind.

Palm Beach County schools will begin the year with metal detectors on every high school campus following a pilot program last year.

WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind is examining why leaders said it's one more piece of the puzzle to protecting your family.

WPTV Students walk through a metal detector at Boynton Beach Community High School on Feb. 15, 2024.

Thousands of students across all Palm Beach County high school campuses will walk through metal detectors on the first day of school.

"I'm looking forward to seeing it hopefully kick off very smoothly and running through the year like it's just another layer of security, which it is. And it just helps make our campuses a little bit safer," said Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department.

WPTV Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

Mooney said they worked through the kinks and long lines on individual campuses last year. She said no guns were detected going through the detectors or found on campuses after the fact.

"It's kind of hard to determine what the impact of the metal detectors is because, if you don't find anything, that's a win. If you do find something, I guess that's a win because you prevented something. But it's very hard to judge exactly what you may or may not be detecting," Mooney said.

Still, the chief considers the program a success.

"I think so, yes, because the feedback from the students and the administration. They were a little hesitant at first, not thinking it would be real easy to do. And once they saw it wasn't real intrusive and it does add another layer of security to their campuses, their feedback has been very positive," Mooney said.

"It is supposed to promote safety and piece of mind for the parents," said parent Tracey Rosario.

Rosario has a son at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington. She said the metal detectors don't bother him. And while she wishes they weren't necessary, having them at every Palm Beach County high school removes some of the stigma they can bring.

"We know it can happen. So having those metal detectors, if they can save a life, if they can stop anyone from bringing something harmful in to school, yes, I am all for it all the way," Rosario said. "But I don't like the image that it brings."

Mooney said that no matter what physical security they put in place, the most important part of the safety plan is always the people.

"If there is something that looks out of line, something that looks suspicious, please report it," Mooney said.

So what about our other area school districts? Indian River County will continue using metal detectors on its two high school campuses.

Leaders in Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties said they are exploring the option, but are not ready to add metal detectors to their campuses at this time.