Palm Beach County teacher pay talks begin amid 7,000-student enrollment drop

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Teacher pay negotiations are officially underway in Palm Beach County, but this year's talks come with an added challenge: another significant drop in student enrollment that could further strain district finances.

Last year, educators and supporters pushed through a tight budget to secure a 3.5% raise for teachers.

This year, negotiations are beginning as the School District of Palm Beach County grapples with the loss of nearly 7,000 students and the funding reductions that come with it.

The district and the Classroom Teachers Association, commonly known as the CTA, have already held their first bargaining session.

"What we're negotiating at this point is what is it that every single teacher needs to have in order to continue to be able to pay their bills where they live and continue to work in the schools that they've chosen to serve," said Classroom Teachers Association President Gordan Longhofer.

While teacher contracts are negotiated every year, Longhofer said each round of talks brings a different set of circumstances.

This year's challenge centers around enrollment. According to district figures, K-12 enrollment declined by 6,959 students, including losses at both district-operated and charter schools. Fewer students translate into less state funding, creating additional pressure on the budget.

"We understand that is problematic," Longhofer said.

Last school year, negotiations came to an impasse over teacher salaries because of funding and the push for raises.

This lasted nearly a year before School Board members voted to give teachers a 3.5% raise.

Still, Longhofer remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached without the prolonged negotiations seen in some previous years.

When asked what he would say to teachers concerned about the district's financial outlook, Longhofer responded, "I don't necessarily believe we can't get to a deal in more typical time frame."

Enrollment Drop Larger Than Expected

Before the start of the school year, Superintendent Mike Burke projected a much smaller decline in enrollment.

"Our best forecast is that we'll be down about 2,900 this year," Burke said.

The actual number came in at more than double that estimate.

Despite declining enrollment trends seen across Florida, Burke said the district is not considering closing schools.

When asked whether Palm Beach County could face school closures like other districts, Burke responded, "No, we're trying to utilize our resources; we've been able to avoid that. We've actually opened some new schools because in Palm Beach County we still have parts of the county that are growing rapidly."

Instead, the district plans to shift teachers and staff where they are needed most and is implementing a hiring freeze to help offset funding losses tied to state enrollment formulas.

"We need better funding," Burke said.

Referendum Adds Another Layer to Salary Discussion

Teacher pay conversations this year are also unfolding as Palm Beach County voters prepare to decide the future of the district's 1-mill property tax referendum in November.

District leaders say the referendum generates more than $200 million annually for schools. Approximately half of that funding supports teacher salaries, while the remainder helps pay for choice programs, mental health resources and school security.

It's been approved by voters during the last two elections.

For many educators, the referendum money has become a critical part of their compensation.

"This money really helps teachers tremendously," said Alicia Carr, a teacher at Jupiter Elementary School.

Carr has worked in education for 14 years, including the last six years at Jupiter Elementary.

Like many teachers, she says the issue goes beyond numbers on a paycheck.

"No one goes into teaching for the money, but you want to be able to live," Carr said.

Under the referendum, teachers receive additional compensation based on their years of experience:



$1,000 after their first year

$5,000 for teachers with five to nine years of experience

$10,000 for teachers with 10 or more years in the classroom

Carr said losing that supplemental pay would have a major impact on educators across the district.

"Even with our raise it's still a struggle so losing this $10,000 would be astronomical for many people," Carr said.

What's Next?

The teachers union says only one negotiating session has taken place so far, and discussions remain in the early stages.

Both sides are now working toward an Oct. 1 deadline to reach an agreement on teacher raises.

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