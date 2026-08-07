Palm Beach County teachers say thousands of dollars in pay are on the line in November vote

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is digging deeper into what the School District’s 1 mill property tax referendum could really mean for the people inside local classroom as Palm Beach County voters get ready for the November election.

WATCH BELOW: 'I love the kids so much and that's why I haven't left yet,' Alicia Carr tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Teachers say thousands in pay hinge on Palm Beach County referendum

After hearing from Superintendent Mike Burke and the school district’s chief of police about the referendum, WPTV wanted to hear directly from educators whose paychecks, classrooms and futures are tied to the funding.

For teachers like Alicia Carr, the conversation is personal.

“I love the kids so much and that's why I haven't left yet,” Carr said. “No one goes into teaching for the money but you want to be able to live.”

Carr has been an educator for 14 years and has worked at Jupiter Elementary School for the last six.

Months after Palm Beach County teachers rallied and secured a 3.5% raise from the district, she says a major piece of her salary still depends on voters renewing the referendum.

The School District of Palm Beach County says the 1 mill property tax generates more than $200 million for schools.

“How much of your paycheck comes from that referendum,” WPTV’s Joel Lopez asked.

“About $454,” Carr responded.

That monthly boost has become part of her everyday budgeting.

“Without that money what would that mean how would you budget?” Lopez asked.

“I don't know I've already cut so much i don't know where to cut,” Carr said.

Education Palm Beach County schools look to voters as enrollment decline shrinks budget Joel Lopez

Under the referendum, teachers receive additional money based on experience:



$1,000 after their first year

$5,000 for teachers with 5-9 years experience

$10,000 for teachers with 10 or more years in the classroom

“Even with our raise it's still a struggle so losing this $10,000 would be astronomical for many people,” Carr said.

Superintendent Mike Burke told WPTV education funding remains lean. According to Burke, Palm Beach County ranks 46th nationally in education funding, but the referendum helps move the district into the mid-30s.

The tax has been approved by voters since 2019 and will appear on the ballot again this November.

So what does it mean for property owners?

One mill means $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value. For a homeowner with $300,000 in taxable value, that comes out to about $25 per month.

The district says:



Half of the money goes toward teacher salaries

A quarter funds school security and mental health services

The remaining funds support choice and career programs

District leaders said those programs give students opportunities to attend schools based on the courses and career paths they want to pursue.

At Manatee Elementary School, veteran teacher Stacy Tepper told WPTV the referendum affects more than just educators.

“They're our future, they're your future doctors, they're your future lawyers,” Tepper said. “Whether you have a child or not, this is a benefit to you as well."

This is Tepper’s 40th year as an educator, and she says the funding could also help strengthen her pension as she looks ahead to retirement.

“As much as I love my job I have to make sure I'm secure when I'm ready to retire,” said Tepper.

For the teachers speaking with WPTV, the referendum is about far more than numbers on a ballot, it's about the support from the community that is in the hands of voters.

WPTV

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