Some federal funds to be released to Palm Beach County after temporary freeze

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about billions of dollars earmarked for schools and after-school programs being frozen by the federal government.

On Friday, reporter Michael Hoffman confirmed millions of those frozen dollars will now be released in Palm Beach County.

Last week, we reported that the School District of Palm Beach County has $32 million in frozen grants.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel's office said Friday that $9 million of those funds will be released to the school district on Monday.

Frankel's team also said the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County will also see at least $9 million of its frozen funds released on Monday as well. WPTV is told that the money covers after-school funding.

All of this comes as President Donald Trump's administration reviews $6 billion in funding for school districts across the country.

